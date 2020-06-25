Patrice Evra: Marcus Rashford told me he’d never leave Manchester United

Manchester United great Patrice Evra has claimed somewhat controversially that Marcus Rashford was not enjoying playing under Jose Mourinho.

The young Englishman is clearly flourishing for his side this season and fans are absolutely loving his impact both on and off the pitch.

Rashford has stepped up a level under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of late, moving from being a good player to becoming a talismanic figure for United.

Mourinho occasionally publicly criticised the academy graduate, with no one being safe from his outspoken personality.

However, no one truly felt Rashford was unhappy, even when rumours of Barcelona’s interest came floating around.

Patrice Evra: "I had a chat with Marcus [Rashford] when he was playing under Mourinho and he didn’t have a good time. A lot of clubs were coming and asking him to leave. I remember he said 'Patrice, I will never leave #mufc because it’s the best club in the world'." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 25, 2020

It is interesting though that Mourinho did target investing in the two positions Rashford can play in.

Up front he brought in Romelu Lukaku and on the left-wing there were rumours he was keen on the likes of Willian and Ivan Perisic.

Nonetheless, fans will love to hear of Rashford’s commitment to Manchester United and hopefully he sees out his career at Old Trafford.

If he keeps up his development, there’s no reason why the goalscoring forward can’t become a club legend.

United could easily yet get another decade out of Rashford and the hope is he doesn’t move on to pastures anew like a certain Cristiano Ronaldo once did.

