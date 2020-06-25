Roma trying new tactics to sign Manchester United’s Chris Smalling

Roma reportedly still want to sign Chris Smalling permanently and Manchester United are sticking to their guns so far.

The experienced Englishman has been chased by the Italian giants for quite some time now and yet no official move has been.

It’s believed the two clubs are not seeing eye to eye on the financial evaluation of Smalling and it’s understandable why.

United obviously value the towering centre-back at what can only be viewed as a reasonable price but Roma are unable to afford it.

The Italian league isn’t famous for its money and after the financial impact of the global health crisis, it’s not going to get any better.

#mufc are still asking for €25m for Chris Smalling. AS Roma are trying to lower the demands and 'want to play all their cards' before turning their attention elsewhere #mulive [il messaggero, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 25, 2020

Manchester United are right to stand their ground of course but they do risk pricing Roma out of a move and then not finding any suitors for Smalling.

However, United have a track record of buying expensive and selling cheap and so they’ll want to end that reputation by setting a new example.

It makes sense to shut down Roma entirely and search for other suitors as it’s clear they’re not serious enough to do business and are hoping for a favour.

Given Smalling has played well in Italy, there should be a few Premier League clubs keen on his signature.

