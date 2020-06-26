Bori Fati claims Ansu is happy at Barcelona amid Manchester United interest

Ansu Fati’s father has responded to reports claiming Manchester United were in for his son’s signature.

The Barcelona youngster was supposedly a target of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s but nothing of note has happened as of yet.

United are on the lookout for a winger and so naturally assumptions were made they would be in for Fati, who has impressed of late.

However, Solskjaer is known to have prioritised Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho for the summer so it was a surprise to be linked with the teenager.

Fati’s father clears up the mess, however, insisting the rumours are not true and that the dream is to remain in Barcelona.

Bori Fati (Ansu's father): "The #mufc links are not true, Ansu is happy here [at Barcelona], he is following his dreams. He does not have to start every game, and he has Griezmann and Suarez ahead of him. Ansu has a lot of time." #mulive [as] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 25, 2020

Rumours Fati was after a new contract didn’t make any sense either as he only moved up from the academy to the first-team last summer.

His current deal also runs out in 2022 though the club retains a two-year extension to trigger if they would like.

Since that obviously wasn’t the case, Fati’s father was quick to rule out a move to Manchester United.

The youngster is only 17 years old however so there could be yet time for Solskjaer to be keen on his signature in the future.

After all, Fati is a young winger and would fit the kind of categories the legendary Norwegian looks for in terms of his signings.

