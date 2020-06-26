Norwich vs Man United: Predicted XI with ten changes, Ighalo starts

Manchester United continue their delayed 2019/20 season with a trip to Norfolk to face Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter final.

With games coming thick and fast, we expect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make wholesale changes from the team that beat Sheffield United 3-0 on Wednesday.

There is arguably less risk than normal in playing a weakened side as five substitutes will be allowed – and six if the game goes to extra time.

Sergio Romero is usually given the gloves in cup games and Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams and Diogo Dalot will probably be given game time as Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka and Shaw are rested.

With Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe injured and Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo on loan, Harry Maguire will most likely stay in the side alongside Bailly.

In the middle of the park, Fred and Scott McTominay are likely to be recalled with Pogba and Matic being rested.

Bruno Fernandes could be replaced by Jesse Lingard or Juan Mata, with either Mata or Andreas Pereira replacing Mason Greenwood on the right wing.

Hat-trick hero Anthony Martial will be put in cotton wool with Odio Ighalo getting another opportunity to impress and Marcus Rashford will almost certainly be rested, with Dan James perhaps getting a rare opportunity on his favoured left wing.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted line-up:

