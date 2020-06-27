Harry Maguire puts in captain’s performance vs Norwich City

In a game where a leader was desperately needed, Manchester United’s captain Harry Maguire rose to the occasion to drag his side into the FA Cup semi-finals.

The English defender started the fixture that many felt would’ve been a routine win but ended up being an embarrassing one.

United did not play well by any stretch of the imagination and were forced into extra-time by a ten-man Norwich City side.

Maguire popped up with the match-winning goal late in the game but things could’ve so easily gone wrong.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made six substitutions to try to get his team to get out of first gear and in the end, it was a player who started who made the difference.

Harry Maguire vs Norwich: 104 touches 85% pass accuracy 75 passes completed 7/7 aerial duels won 5 clearances 5 recoveries 2 interceptions 1 block 1 match-winning goal A good performance rewarded with a goal. pic.twitter.com/dOvgjOxhLo — UtdArena (@utdarena) June 27, 2020

All the focus was on Manchester United’s lacklustre attacking but Maguire ended up, at least statistically, having a good game.

Either way, his contribution was telling and Solskjaer will be pleased to see one of the leaders in the dressing room making things count.

Maguire also scored a beautiful goal vs Tranmere Rovers in the earlier rounds of the FA Cup and appears to be determined to win England’s most famous cup trophy.

If United can qualify for the Champions League and win a cup trophy such as the FA Cup then it would certainly be deemed as a successful season.

