Manchester United fans react to club’s progression into FA Cup semi-final
Manchester United fans were disgusted by their team’s performance vs Norwich City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to play a heavily rotated side and it’s safe to say they certainly played like one.

United never really get out of first gear and played as though they didn’t want to be in the competition anymore.

Odion Ighalo scored a brilliant effort to hand Solskjaer’s men the lead after the break but it was later cancelled out by Todd Cantwell’s effort.

The Red Devils were then taken into extra time despite Norwich playing with ten men towards the end of the 90 minutes and only just about won the match due to Harry Maguire’s last-ditch effort.

All in all, it was not a performance that would raise the confidence of any fan and it’s a shame it came after a good win vs Sheffield United.

The worst thing about it all is that Bruno Fernandes played the whole 120 minutes and was visibly fatigued at the end.

It’s likely Solskjaer will now have to rest him for the next match when it’s clear he makes Manchester United better.

Hopefully, it’s not something that costs the team too much and they can still continue their march in three different competitions.

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast.

