Manchester United fans react to club’s progression into FA Cup semi-final

Manchester United fans were disgusted by their team’s performance vs Norwich City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to play a heavily rotated side and it’s safe to say they certainly played like one.

United never really get out of first gear and played as though they didn’t want to be in the competition anymore.

Odion Ighalo scored a brilliant effort to hand Solskjaer’s men the lead after the break but it was later cancelled out by Todd Cantwell’s effort.

The Red Devils were then taken into extra time despite Norwich playing with ten men towards the end of the 90 minutes and only just about won the match due to Harry Maguire’s last-ditch effort.

2-1 FT Absolutely wank. Too many changes. Too many passengers. But pulled it off in the end and we’re in the hat. 🇾🇪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/x5eXkcfqAf — Stephen Howson 🇾🇪 (@MrStephenHowson) June 27, 2020

The match was so draining and frustrating to watch, almost felt like I was playing for two hours myself. Thankfully we’re through to the semis. — Asif. (@Asif9707) June 27, 2020

It's fair to say we have got away with one there… #mufc — Ben Pearce (@benpearcetalks) June 27, 2020

Awful from Utd, extremely scrappy but we're through. The one thing that's obvious, even if the club can't get Sancho done it's imperative they sign a couple of quality young players to fill out that squad, it's too thin & we can't rotate when we need too. — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) June 27, 2020

Abysmal performance. One of the worst of the season. Credit to Norwich. As for the players no one came out of this looking great. Bang average all of them. You should be putting away teams like this. The entire defense no matter who is playing gives me no confidence. #mufc — Aditya Reds (@aditya_reds) June 27, 2020

Lets be honest, that was terrible 😅 #MUFC — Hêlîn (@MUnitedGirl) June 27, 2020

All in all, it was not a performance that would raise the confidence of any fan and it’s a shame it came after a good win vs Sheffield United.

The worst thing about it all is that Bruno Fernandes played the whole 120 minutes and was visibly fatigued at the end.

It’s likely Solskjaer will now have to rest him for the next match when it’s clear he makes Manchester United better.

Hopefully, it’s not something that costs the team too much and they can still continue their march in three different competitions.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.