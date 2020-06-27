Narrow win expected for Man United against Norwich City: Team News and Predictions

Manchester United face Norwich City at Carrow Road today in the FA Cup Quarter Final.

Norwich have had a dreadful season and are almost certain to be relegated from the Premier League, but they’ve had a good run in the Cup, having won three difficult away ties against Preston, Burnley and Tottenham to reach the last eight.

United are likely to field a much changed side from the one that beat Sheffied United on Wednesday and Norwich boss Daniel Farke has also said he’ll rotate. It will be a chance to see exciting talents like Emiliano Buendia and Todd Cantwell who could well be on the market in the summer if the Canaries are relegated.

Here are the predictions of The Peoples Person team going into the game:

Sam Peoples: Norwich City 1-2 Manchester United

Strangely, this game will be a real test of the momentum United currently have. Expect wholesale changes from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the likes of Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira starting, so I’m not sure what to expect from how we play. However, it’s Norwich and they have been garbage this season so we should still have enough to beat them and given the FA Cup is a competition Solskjaer will be desperate to win, the players should reflect that in their performance. Either that or he’ll throw the big guns on for the last 30 minutes if he needs to, but this should be a United win.

Marwan Harraz: Norwich City 1-2 Manchester United

One would expect Ole to play a rotated team but I get the feeling he won’t rotate too much given how important he feels winning the two cups is. It would probably make sense to go strong, get a good lead then rest the players. Either way, either it’ll be a strong, tired team who’ll just about beat Norwich or it’ll be a rotated team who will scrape by.

Red Billy: Norwich City 0-2 Manchester United

I wouldn’t underestimate Norwich as they seem a different side in the FA Cup than in the league this season. However, they simply don’t have the strength in depth that United do, so they will either have to field tired legs or put out a weakened side. If we have Bailly and Maguire in front of Sergio Romero I have every confidence of a clean sheet for the Red Devils. I also expect Ighalo to start up top and he is like a dog with two tails when he puts that shirt on, so he will surely infect the rest of the side with his enthusiasm.

I think another advantage for the Reds is the fact that five subs can be brought on (six if there’s extra time), so we can really bring on the big guns if needed in the second half. So not plain sailing, but in the end I expect a good win for United.

