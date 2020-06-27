Odion Ighalo beats Angel Di Maria record with 22 games to spare

Odion Ighalo was one of the few bright lights in a struggling performance from Manchester United against a poor Norwich City side.

It took 27 minutes of extra time against 10 men who have played three games this week to finally overcome the Canaries.

Ighalo’s well-taken goal to put the Red Devils in front should have been enough.

Many fans were unimpressed when United signed Ighalo on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, but he has come up trumps in every match he’s started and fully deserves his contract extension to January.

In fact, as The MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst notes, Ighalo has already scored more goals for United than either Radamel Falcao and Angel di Maria did, with five already netted in only four starts.

Falcao and Di Maria both managed just four goals for the Red Devils, taking 29 and 32 games, respectively, to reach that figure. Ighalo has taken just 10 games to achieve the same feat.

Whilst Anthony Martial put in a world class centre forward performance against Sheffield United on Wednesday, Ighalo again today showed what an excellent option he is in the striker role.

With performances such as this, the Nigerian is sure to feature heavily in United’s battle to win the FA Cup and Europa League and in their pursuit of Champions League places in the Premier League.

