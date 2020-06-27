Player ratings: Norwich 1-2 Manchester United AET – lucky escape for Red Devils

Here are our player ratings for today’s FA Cup quarter final against Norwich City.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Sergio Romero 6 – Despite a number of promising attacks by Norwich, he had few direct saves to make. Maybe could have done a little better on the goal.

Diogo Dalot 4 – Really disappointing performance by Dalot. Positionally poor, crossing woeful and wasteful. Substitution spoke volumes about his contribution.

Eric Bailly 5 – A few sloppy errors from Bailly. Many fans have been demanding he replaces Lindelof but on this performance, Soslkjaer is right to stick with the Swede.

Harry Maguire 7 – Not a captain’s performance, left huge gaps in his defence and was extremely lucky to go in at half-time without conceding. Better in the second and redeemed himself in extra time with the winning goal.

Luke Shaw 7 – A better, if not stellar, performance from Shaw and showed his pace well to prevent a probable goal on 30 minutes.

Scott McTominay 5 – This is the kind of game you’d expect Scott to take by the scruff of the neck but he just was never able to impose himself.

Fred 6 – Arguably the best of a bad bunch in the first half and kept United ticking in the second.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Always wants the ball, always creative, just little came off for Bruno today. Understandably looked tired toward the end of extra time but still made brilliant defensive run toward the death.

Juan Mata 6 – Mostly average outing from Mata, who looked off the pace and devoid of any creative spark in the first half but did provide the important assist in the second.

Jesse Lingard 3 – A lot of talk before the game about this being make-or-break time for Lingard’s United career. He’s had more lives than a cat, but surely this is the end of the road now.

Odion Ighalo 8 – Had little service in the first half but took his chance brilliantly in the second. Good performance.

Substitutes

Brandon Williams 8 – Looked head and shoulders better than the rest of the defence and provided a brilliant last ditch tackle to keep United in the tie.

Mason Greenwood 6 – A few errors and a couple of good runs, not at his best.

Marcus Rashford 6 – Still looks like he’s not quite got his rhythm back after that long layoff.

Paul Pogba 8 – Some lovely touches from Pogba and provided the breakthrough with a brilliant pass.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Quietly competent.

Anthony Martial 8 – Looked lively.