Bruno Fernandes still effective despite scrappy win vs Norwich City

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes had a statistically brilliant game vs Norwich City despite some fans believing it was his worst since arriving.

The midfield magician completed a transfer from Sporting Lisbon in January and has been instantly talismanic for his new team.

Bruno’s rightfully received rave reviews from pundits and fans alike but there were a few concerned by his performance vs Norwich.

The Portuguese talent was noticeably fatigued having played regularly since the return of football.

However, the statistics suggest he had a much better game than some felt and that he was actually his usual busy self.

Bruno Fernandes vs Norwich City: Most final third passes (72) Most shots (7) Most chances created (5) Most successful take-ons (3) 3 tackles won [@StatmanDave] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 27, 2020

It seems those who feel Bruno played poorly may have felt so since nothing seemed to work for him.

He tried a lot of things and they either didn’t work out or he was let down by a fellow teammate.

For example, he created five chances but wasn’t involved in the goals and he was clearly the most penetrative player but supporters will only remember Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Odion Ighalo’s contributions.

Either way, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to consider whether or not to rest Bruno for the match vs Brighton on Tuesday.

After all, he did play all 120 minutes vs Norwich City but he is too important a play to drop entirely.

