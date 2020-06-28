Harry Maguire admits unhappiness with lack of prolificacy

Manchester United star Harry Maguire has revealed he’s working on scoring more goals for the club following his match-winner vs Norwich City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were lacklustre in the quarter-final round of the FA Cup and only just scraped by their opponents.

Maguire scored a late winner in extra time vs a ten-man Norwich side in what can only be described as a disappointing performance.

Solskjaer decided to heavily rotate his side for the clash, making eight changes to the line-up that started vs Sheffield United.

Maguire and co will be hoping for a better performance in the semi-final, especially if they’re to have any hope of winning the competition entirely.

Maguire: "I'm always pleased when I chip in, especially when it's a big result in the last minute of extra time. I'm a bit disappointed that I've only scored three goals, it's something I'm working on and looking to improve between now and the end of the season." #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 27, 2020

Maguire isn’t known for being a prolific centre-back but there are certainly expectations on him to score more often.

At Leicester City the towering defender scored just five times over two seasons.

Overall in his career he has made 379 appearances and scored 24 goals playing for the likes of Sheffield United, Hull, Wigan as well as the aforementioned teams.

Manchester United’s set-pieces tend to be aimed towards Maguire so really he should score more than he has done so far.

Some fans have even complained about how there’s not enough variety in the way set-pieces are taken.

