Jack Grealish is not even worth half of his asking price, Man United fans say

Manchester United fans on social media do not think transfer target Jack Grealish is worth Aston Villa’s reported asking price of £80 million.

There has been a great deal of speculation that the 24-year-old will join the Red Devils this summer, whether or not Villa are relegated.

The Express yesterday reported that the player is so confident that the move will happen that he has already bought a house in Manchester.

The Midlands club ‘are determined to get every penny of the £80 million valuation that they have placed on his head and are refusing to even consider any lower offers for him,’ reports Neil Fissler, but it would seem that most of the Manchester United fanbase believes he is only worth half or less of that amount.

‘That brudha Grealish is worth £30 mill tops! If Villa want anything more than that, we should move for [Donny Van de Beek] instead’ said one fan on Twitter.

‘This is what happens when you pay 80m for Maguire and 50m for Wan Bissaka,’ tweeted another. ‘In no universe is Jack Grealish worth 80m except for when he’s being sold to Man Utd.’

The vast majority of the posts over the last 48 hours have been expressing the same sentiment, even though United showed how little strength in depth they have yesterday by struggling to overcome 10-man Norwich at Carrow Road.

‘People complaining about £80 million for Grealish! Yes it’s too much but what do you expect? He’s English and there’s a prime value on English players! Still, £40 million is probably his value.’

‘Grealish is a bang average player and we should avoid him like the plague.’

‘Grealish is not better than Pogba/Bruno. He is not a DM. Grealish is not better than Rashford/Sancho. He will mostly be 2nd choice to Pogba and Bruno. Do we really need to spend 80M on someone who is only going to be a backup player for us? I’d rather Van de Beek for 40M.’

‘80 mil for Grealish??? Pay 20 more and get Sancho who is a much better player. 50 mil should be enough for a player like him, if not, look elsewhere.’

It is, to be fair, highly unlikely that even Ed Woodward would pay £80 million for Grealish. But majority of fans seem to be saying they would pay £100 million for Sancho rather than pay more than £40 million for the Villa man.

