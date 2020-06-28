Jadon Sancho funds to be raised by selling four Man United players

Manchester United will sell four players to raise funds to buy Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, according to The Mirror.

Sancho remains United’s top summer transfer target, but his hefty £90 million price tag is proving a difficult obstacle in football’s troubled financial times.

And veteran journalist Steve Bates claims that Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling will all be moved on once the season is over to facilitate the move.

‘Solskjaer has been warned by executive vice chairman Ed Woodward – United’s transfer kingpin – he must clear the desks and recoup as much cash as possible before he’ll commit to a Sancho move,’ Bates reports.

‘Solskjaer will have to slash his wage bill and trim his squad to make room for Sancho.

‘That’s put £400,000-a-week Sanchez in the firing line along with out-of-favour Lingard, midfielder Andreas Pereira and defenders Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.

‘Brazilian midfielder Pereira is another player under threat as United plan to re-shape their squad for next season.’

Many Manchester United fans will be rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect of offloading the names on the list.

Sanchez has proven one of the worst big-name signings United have ever made and his massive salary places a huge burden on the wage budget.

With no other club likely to be able to match the wage, United may have to pay some sort of settlement figure to help move the player on to his next club.

Jones and Lingard have both been given chances all season by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to redeem themselves at Old Trafford but both have failed to impress and their time is surely up.

Smalling has had a good season at Roma who want to sign him permanently.

The fifth name mentioned – Andreas Pereira – has also frustrated fans this season with a string of lacklustre performances.

Sancho is believed to be so keen on a move to Old Trafford that it has distracted him from his game. He was again on the bench for Borussia Dortmund yesterday amid claims that the club’s head coach Lucien Favre believes he is not focused on his football.

Favre resisted the urge to recall his 20-year-old star despite the fact that Dortmund were without five first team regulars for the home game against Hoffenheim. Sancho was brought on at half-time with the side trailing 2-0 but could not make an impact as Dortmund succumbed to an embarrassing 0-4 defeat in their last Bundesliga game of the season.

Rash is back! As United restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.