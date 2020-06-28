Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls on Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes to continue developing

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes to continue stepping up in their quest to become regular first-team stars.

The legendary Norwegian has actually been criticised by some sections of supporters for not playing the latter more often.

This came in light of Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard‘s consistent inability to impress and yet were often selected by Solskjaer to feature.

Both their appearances were significantly reduced by the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January, much to the relief of some fans.

Gomes and Chong have been on the sidelines of first-team football but Solskjaer has given them hope, backing them to improve enough to be given more chances to impress.

Solskjaer: “Tahith [Chong] and Angel [Gomes] have been working hard behind the scenes. Hopefully, they keep on developing and get an opportunity and I’m sure they’ll take it.” #MUFC — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) June 27, 2020

To play devil’s advocate, Solskjaer may feel that Gomes and Chong aren’t ready for first-team football and as such has decided to protect them rather than play them and derail their careers.

It’s happened far too often in the past when a youngster has been played before he was ready and ends up being so heavily criticised he struggles to recover.

Those who disagree with Solskjaer will feel Gomes, in particular, is ready or at the very least can’t be worse than Lingard or Pereira.

However, the former Molde man has managed Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood superbly this season and so he should be given the benefit of the doubt.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.