Paul Pogba instrumental vs Norwich City despite cameo appearance

Paul Pogba was once again crucial for Manchester United, helping the team to overcome Norwich City after a disappointing performance.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were unimpressive during their win, only overcoming their opponents with a late winner in extra time.

The match ended 2-1 with Norwich even playing a period of the game with ten men but United failed to take advantage.

Pogba didn’t start the fixture as Solskjaer opted to go for a heavily rotated team in the hopes of resting his main stars.

It ended up proving to be the wrong decision in the end as he made full use of all the six substitutions he was allowed to make.

The PV on Pogba's pass was +12.8. It was a truly wonderful pass into a really dangerous area. Ighalo deserves praise too. He made the initial run, held it up well and moved it on.pic.twitter.com/yDjnRnM5u5 — UtdArena (@utdarena) June 27, 2020

Paul Pogba in 42 minutes vs Norwich: 59 touches 42/45 passes completed — 93% pass accuracy 4/5 long passes completed 4 chances created 3 duels won 3 recoveries 2/2 tackles won 1/1 take-on completed Solid once more. pic.twitter.com/EU98pWWlfc — UtdArena (@utdarena) June 27, 2020

Of all the substitutes Pogba proved to be the most crucial as can be seen by his sensational pass to Odion Ighalo.

PV stands for progression value and refers to how much a player adds to an attack whether it’s dribbling or passing.

With such a high PV just from one pass, it’s clear how progressive Pogba’s pass was and how instrumental it was in Harry Maguire grabbing the winner late on.

It’s clear that had the World Cup winner not been involved, United were likely to have ended up with penalties and potentially lost.

