The ridiculous statistic that shows just how well Paul Pogba has been playing

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has impressed since his return to the first-team and rightfully so.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer probably wanted to ease in his key player gently into the starting eleven after a long injury-laden season.

Instead, Pogba has been thrown a little into the deep-end as he has been desperately needed by United in key moments of the matches played.

So far he has delivered, quietening down his critics and proving his worth to a small section of supporters who thought the club would be better off without him.

Statistics can help confirm what people can already see with their own eyes and it’s certainly done so here.

Paul Pogba is creating a chance every 27.2 minutes for #mufc this season — the best rate of his entire career for club & country. Labile is flourishing on the pitch under Ole. pic.twitter.com/BKiDdKSwbH — ً (@utdrobbo) June 28, 2020

Pogba has clearly been energised since Solskjaer’s arrival, in fact, much of Manchester United’s early form in his reign was due to that energy.

It’s also clear to see the talented Frenchman has picked up where he left off and, if anything, is playing his best football in a red shirt.

United will need Pogba in his best form if they’re to have any hope of breaking into the top-four and their run-in suggests they could do so.

Creating a chance in under a little of a third of a game is a ridiculous stat and the club’s attackers must be pleased to have him in their side once more.

