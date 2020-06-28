Jadon Sancho in, Jesse Lingard out? Man United’s exhausting week reviewed
Home
First Team

Jadon Sancho in, Jesse Lingard out? Man United’s exhausting week reviewed

Posted by
Date:

With the transfer window likely to stay open to early October and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggesting that his budget will depend on Champions League qualification, most of this week’s focus for once has been about what’s happening on the pitch. However, you can never take your eye off the transfer market … here are this week’s top Man United stories in case you missed them:

1. Jadon Sancho‘s asking price is a lot lower than the £115 million that a number of sources are quoting, according to a reliable German football specialist:

Christian Falk claims Jadon Sancho asking price now £27m lower

2. Chris Smalling has also been the subject of endless transfer debate this year. In this article we try to make sense of what the situation is and where ‘Mike’ will be playing his football next season:

What on earth is going on with Chris Smalling? Making sense of the conflicting reports

3. Much debate this week about David de Gea‘s future after last week’s blunder against Spurs. And former Red Gary Neville believes he’s not going to get any better:

David de Gea’s mistakes are now ‘permanent’, claims Gary Neville

4. While Angel Gomes still hasn’t signed a new contract, there was better news for the future as Scott McTominay did put pen to paper on a new deal:

Manchester United fans react to Scott McTominay contract extension

5. A seven year jinx finally came to an end this week as Anthony Martial scored United’s first hat-trick since the Fergie era:

Anthony Martial scores first Man United Premier League hat trick in seven years

6. Reports that United have lost out on teen sensation Jude Bellingham appear premature with both this report and comments from his current manager suggesting otherwise:

Jude Bellingham’s future still undecided despite reports

7.A lot of reports recently about how bad a choice David Moyes was to replace Sir Alex, and this revelation that he didn’t want to sign Thiago Alcantara does nothing to help his cause:

David Moyes turned down opportunity to sign Thiago Alcantara

8. United announced their annual release of players on Thursday, including some familiar names and one big surprise as hot prospect Largie Ramazani was amongst them:

Hot prospect Largie Ramazani among nine players released by Manchester United

9. Paul Pogba has often been accused of being a bad influence on the dressing room but both Peter Schmeichel and Bruno Fernandes this week painted a very different picture of the Frenchman:

Bruno Fernandes joins Peter Schmeichel in praise of Paul Pogba’s character

10. And finally, the two pieces of news that United fans everywhere have been waiting for – that funds will be raised to buy Sancho and that four players including Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez will be sold as part of that process:

Jadon Sancho funds to be raised by selling four Man United players

Rash is back! As United restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Red Billy is co-editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Always glad to get feedback - click the email link below to send a message.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus