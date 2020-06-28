Jadon Sancho in, Jesse Lingard out? Man United’s exhausting week reviewed

With the transfer window likely to stay open to early October and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggesting that his budget will depend on Champions League qualification, most of this week’s focus for once has been about what’s happening on the pitch. However, you can never take your eye off the transfer market … here are this week’s top Man United stories in case you missed them:

1. Jadon Sancho‘s asking price is a lot lower than the £115 million that a number of sources are quoting, according to a reliable German football specialist:

2. Chris Smalling has also been the subject of endless transfer debate this year. In this article we try to make sense of what the situation is and where ‘Mike’ will be playing his football next season:

3. Much debate this week about David de Gea‘s future after last week’s blunder against Spurs. And former Red Gary Neville believes he’s not going to get any better:

4. While Angel Gomes still hasn’t signed a new contract, there was better news for the future as Scott McTominay did put pen to paper on a new deal:

5. A seven year jinx finally came to an end this week as Anthony Martial scored United’s first hat-trick since the Fergie era:

6. Reports that United have lost out on teen sensation Jude Bellingham appear premature with both this report and comments from his current manager suggesting otherwise:

7.A lot of reports recently about how bad a choice David Moyes was to replace Sir Alex, and this revelation that he didn’t want to sign Thiago Alcantara does nothing to help his cause:

8. United announced their annual release of players on Thursday, including some familiar names and one big surprise as hot prospect Largie Ramazani was amongst them:

9. Paul Pogba has often been accused of being a bad influence on the dressing room but both Peter Schmeichel and Bruno Fernandes this week painted a very different picture of the Frenchman:

10. And finally, the two pieces of news that United fans everywhere have been waiting for – that funds will be raised to buy Sancho and that four players including Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez will be sold as part of that process:

