Ajax confirm Man United target Donny Van de Beek’s transfer fee reduced

Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag has confirmed that Donny Van de Beek wants to leave the club this summer and that his transfer fee will be lowered.

Despite being pursued by Manchester United, the classy midfielder was reported to have been close to a move to Real Madrid last summer but the deal did not take place.

It was also widely reported that the Spanish giants agreed the outline of a €55 million (about £50 million) deal with the player to join this summer, although this was denied by the player. However, the financial crisis brought about by the pandemic has left los Blancos looking very unlikely to go ahead with the transaction in any case.

However, in an interview with Het Parool yesterday, Ten Hag confirmed that he expects the 23-year-old to leave in the coming weeks.

‘Based on their performance and ambition, a number of our players also want to make the move abroad,’ he said.

‘Agreements have been made with Andre Onana, Donny van de Beek and Nicolás Tagliafico, but it remains to be seen whether the market is indeed breaking loose.

‘For Onana and Van de Beek, another year of Ajax could certainly be an option, for Tagliafico it is slightly different because of his age.’

The coach also confirmed that the £50 million asking price will be reduced, but not by much.

‘The top leagues are now being played out, so the money flows are maintained. The market value of players will be slightly depressed, but not much,’ he remarked.

The Sunday Times recently claimed that the Red Devils were preparing a £36 million bid for the player, a far heftier discount than the one Ten Hag is suggesting would be accepted. But it would certainly seem that Van de Beek could now become a United player for somewhere in the £40-£45 million region, which would represent an excellent piece of business when compared with the quoted fees for the likes of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish (£80 million) and West Ham’s Declan Rice (£70 million).

