Angel Gomes set to leave Man United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that young star Angel Gomes is set to leave the club on a free transfer.

The 19-year-old has been at the club since the age of six but has been unable to agree a new contract with Old Trafford bosses. The club are believed to have offered him a deal worth £25,000 – £30,000 but the player has been holding out for more.

Talks have reached a stalemate and with Gomes’ current contract set to expire tomorrow, Solskjaer was asked for an update on the situation at this morning’s pre-match press conference for the Brighton game.

‘I’ve not heard from him last night or this morning so it seems like they haven’t managed to agree anything,’ was the Norwegian’s answer.

When asked if the England Under-20 star would be leaving the club, Solskjaer said ‘The answer is probably short – yes.’

It is a sad end to the United career of the diminutive playmaker. 2019/20 was widely tipped to be his breakthrough season at the club, but despite a few scattered first team appearances – three Europa League starts and three other cameos from the bench – he has seen other academy stars such as Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong progress further and faster.

Whilst Gomes’ talent has never been in question, his physique is an issue and there are suggestions that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the player’s valuation of his own ability exceeds reality. Reports in May suggested that Gomes was ‘frustrated’ that players such as Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira were being selected ahead of him.

With Chelsea and a number of German sides reportedly waiting in the wings, Gomes is likely to be snapped up quickly. It remains to be seem whether United will come to regret their strong stance against his demands as they did when Paul Pogba left under similar circumstances in 2012.

