Borussia Dortmund make important announcement, could affect Jadon Sancho sale

Manchester United have been given a pretty significant boost in their race for Jadon Sancho after Borussia Dortmund’s latest announcement.

The sensational Englishman has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer but so far it’s proven to be a complicated transfer.

United have hopes to sign Sancho but are unwilling to meet Dortmund’s high price-tag given the current circumstances of the market.

The German giants don’t want to sell a key player for cheap just because of the financial crash caused by the global health crisis.

The two clubs are clearly at an impasse but Dortmund’s hand may be forced given their latest announcement.

Borussia #Dortmund announced that they expect a loss of €45m this season [kicker] — German Football Daily (@GERFootDaily) June 29, 2020

It’s not entirely a massive loss but given how Dortmund would want to at least balance the books then they will need to sell someone.

The reason why it’s likely Sancho is because of the interest from Manchester United who are seen as a rich club.

Another reason is that Dortmund probably want to strengthen their side too and not just break even after losing out to Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title for the eighth time in a row.

There’s also no other major clubs interested in one of their other main stars, or at least enough to spend the same kind of money United would.

