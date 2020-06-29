Inter Milan keen on keeping a hold of Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United may finally have the opportunity to offload Alexis Sanchez with Inter Milan reportedly the destination, possibly even permanently.

The experienced Chilean has struggled to make a true impact at Old Trafford since arriving and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the decision to loan him out last summer.

Inter took Sanchez on but are believed to be paying only half his wages with United paying the other half.

The former Arsenal man’s wages are weighing heavy on Solskjaer’s allotted wage budget and is probably impacting his ability to sign other players this summer.

Many expected Sanchez to return once his loan is over given how he hasn’t impressed while in Italy but it seems as though Antonio Conte sees something in him.

#mufc are open to allowing Alexis Sánchez to stay with Inter Milan until the end of the season, but are unwilling to extend it far enough for him to participate in the Europa League for Inter. Inter could even agree an option to buy the player to convince United #mulive [gds] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 29, 2020

It’s certainly a strange deal but one that makes sense when all factors are considered but there are question marks over this report.

After all, Conte is building a brilliant team at Inter so why would he want to sign Sanchez when he knows the player would only be a back-up option.

The only logical explanation is that the formerly devastating winger is willing to take a huge pay-cut to stay in Italy but even then, has he done well enough to be taken on permanently?

