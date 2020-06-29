Odion Ighalo proving he’s a much-needed goalscorer at Manchester United

Manchester United star Odion Ighalo has equalled an almost 100-year-old record for the club, such has been his form since arriving.

The experienced Nigerian was signed on loan in January, much to the surprise of many as no one truly anticipated such a move.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer however, had insisted he had done enough scouting of Ighalo and was convinced it was the right temporary transfer.

The legendary Norwegian has since been proven right, with the former Watford man proving far more useful than expected when signed.

Ighalo’s goalscoring record since moving to Old Trafford speaks for itself and must’ve been one of the reasons why Solskjaer extended his loan.

Odion Ighalo is only the second player in Manchester United’s history to score in each of his first four starts for the club, following James Hanson back in 1924. [opta] #MUFC — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) June 28, 2020

All in all, Ighalo’s scored five times and assisted once in 11 appearances but it’s clear if he starts, he’ll more than likely score.

Minutes convey a more accurate reading of how the powerful striker has got on in Manchester and it shows he’s scored once every 92 minutes played.

It’s likely if Ighalo’s minutes are handed to him from the start of matches rather than off the bench then he’d probably have an even better record.

If United are to achieve their aims of securing a top-four finish as well as winning the FA Cup and Europa League then they’ll need the full depth of their squad and the 31-year-old has shown he can be relied upon.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.