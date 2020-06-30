Tired Man United to scrape win at Brighton: Team News and Predictions

The games are coming thick and fast now and tonight Manchester United head to the south coast to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The Seagulls are lying clear of the relegation zone and will fancy their chances against a tired United side who have played an extra game this week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reported no fresh injuries ahead of the game, with surprise, surprise Phil Jones and the unlucky Axel Tuanzebe the only absentees. However, there must be concerns over Bruno Fernandes’ ability to play another 90 minutes, having played 300 already in the last ten days.

Here are the predictions of The Peoples Person team going into the game:

Sam Peoples: Brighton 1-3 Manchester United

We’ve had a horrible time away at Brighton in recent years but this is different, well it feels that way to me. I’m fully expecting our momentum from Sheffield to carry into this game, as well as a late winner against Norwich, so we should control this game. Saying that, I’m also expecting Brighton to score a set piece but I back United’s quality and momentum to come through. Here’s hoping I don’t end up with egg on my face with my prediction but let’s see.

Marwan Harraz: Brighton 1-2 Manchester United

Fatigue is naturally starting to become a factor and given how United had to go into extra time to beat Norwich, they’ll likely be huffing and puffing vs Brighton. I expect Ole to go with a full strength side so quality should see us through but Brighton have been impressive since the return to action, beating Arsenal and drawing with Leicester City. Although they’re six points from the drop with seven games to go, they’ll put in a fight.

Red Billy: Brighton 1-1 Manchester United

I’m feeling a little uneasy about this one after the Reds lost momentum in the gruelling FA Cup match at Norwich. One question for me is how will David de Gea perform, as it will be his first proper test since the mistake against Spurs. To be honest, I wouldn’t be surprised if it isn’t another shaky performance.

Another issue is whether Dan James is recalled on the right wing and if so, whether he can improve on recent performances. With Bruno potentially rested, all the pressure could fall on the Pogba, Martial and Rashford triumvirate to do the business. That becomes a problem because they can be crowded out by a disciplined defence. I hope I am wrong and that it will be a comfortable win for United, but it’s a banana skin and so I’m going to be pessimistic and predict a draw.

