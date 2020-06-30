Brilliant Bruno Fernandes dazzles again as Man United cruise past Brighton

Manchester United’s impressive 3-0 win at Brighton was their 15th in a row without defeat, and 11th clean sheet in that time.

Man of the match Bruno Fernandes has undoubtedly been the catalyst. The Red Devils have won five and drawn three of their eight Premier League games since the Portuguese general joined the club.

In that time, Fernandes has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the competition – eight – and is also the joint second top scorer in the league in that period, with five goals.

Anthony Martial has benefitted from his creativity and is the Premier League’s top scorer in the same period.

Fernandes’ ability to dominate in the Portuguese league was never in doubt. He scored 16 goals and registered 20 assists for Sporting Lisbon in 2017-18 and scored 32 goals and provided 18 assists last term.

But the 25-year-old has walked into the world’s toughest league and picked up where he left off. His tally for the two leagues combined this term is 21 goals and 18 assists, but he looks like he could have another 10 in him at least.

All this from a player who cost just £50 million.

Today’s performance was particularly impressive because there were doubts he would even be picked in the starting eleven, having played 120 minutes of a gruelling FA Cup tie just three days ago, and 300 minutes of football overall in the past ten days.

Fernandes is simply world class and the Portuguese international playing alongside Paul Pogba for a full season is one of the most exciting prospects Manchester United fans have had to look forward to for many, many years.

