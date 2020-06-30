Bruno Fernandes blows fans away with double vs Brighton
Bruno Fernandes blows fans away with double vs Brighton

Manchester United fans were treated to the Bruno Fernandes show in their brilliant win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Most of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men played well but the Portuguese magician’s two well-taken goals meant he stole the headlines.

Bruno has been absolutely scintillating since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon and seemingly can’t put a foot wrong.

He gained some whispers of criticism after the scrappy 2-1 extra-time win over Norwich City in the FA Cup and responded brilliantly.

Given how Bruno has played the majority of the minutes available since the restart, it made his two goals even more impressive.

Bruno’s got quite a high work-rate and engine on him so the concern is when he will tire and how to manage United without him.

The former Sporting Lisbon man was substituted in a bid to give him some time off but it’s likely he’ll need to be removed from the starting XI entirely eventually.

Hopefully, he can get his rest when he’s not as desperately needed by Manchester United and in an ideal world a back-up player would step up to fill the void a little.

Either way, United fans will enjoy the Bruno show for as long as it goes on, and on current form, it doesn’t seem like it will end.

