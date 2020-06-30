Dwight Yorke discusses Jesse Lingard’s future at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has had his say on Jesse Lingard and whether or not the player should still be at the club after the summer.

The versatile Englishman has looked a shadow of himself for quite some time and has quickly become the club’s new scapegoat.

Lingard can’t seem to put a foot right lately and that has resulted in many fans calling for his head.

Yorke seems to agree as he calls for the academy product to perhaps reconsider his future at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tried time and again to rely upon Lingard for performances but so far in his reign, he has been let down.

Dwight Yorke on Lingard: “At 27 years of age, you ought to be a bit regular. If it’s not happening, maybe he has to look elsewhere. But for now, he’s still got some games and he’s still got to prove himself.” #mufc [Stadium Astro] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 29, 2020

Manchester United’s recent 2-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup was clear evidence of Solskjaer’s inability to rely upon his backup players.

Amongst those were Lingard, and if there’s any of United challenging for titles anytime soon they will need better depth than they’ve currently got.

The problem is, depth is needed almost everywhere and as such Solskjaer may not be able to get rid of Lingard just yet.

First, he has to move on the deadwood such as Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo before he can invest in the positions he would like.

