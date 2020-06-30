Mason Greenwood edges closer to Wayne Rooney record

Manchester United have a real gem on their hands with Mason Greenwood as evidenced by his superb performance vs Brighton & Hove Albion.

The superb youngster has seemingly matured tenfold since fans last saw him before the restart of the league.

Greenwood has seemingly made the right-wing position his own, fighting off competition from Daniel James and Juan Mata since football’s resumption.

It was always bound to happen but perhaps no one saw it happening quite so fast, after all, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was trying to reign him in a bit.

His goal and an assist vs Brighton was more evidence he’s ready to take the league by storm and the statistics back this up.

Mason Greenwood's six goals in 2019-20 is the most by a player aged 18 or below in a single premier league season since Wayne Rooney scored nine for Everton in 2003-04. #MUFC [@OptaJoe] pic.twitter.com/9dVK1cAhU5 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 30, 2020

Wayne Rooney is a remarkable footballer to be compared to and he was well known for just how fantastically he broke onto the scene.

Greenwood seems to be doing the same and there’s even an argument to be made that he’s doing it better.

Rooney managed the nine goals for Everton in 34 league games of which he started 26 of them while the academy graduate has scored his six in 25 appearances of which only six of them were starts.

Hopefully, Greenwood can continue to develop at his fantastic rate and he doesn’t become yet another talent destroyed by injury or the pressures of modern football.

