Player ratings: Brighton 0-3 Manchester United – the Bruno Show

Here are our player ratings for today’s Premier League game against Brighton.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 8 – Had very little to do until the 68th minute, when he pulled out a brilliant save. Followed up with another cracker – a performance that will give him some much needed confidence.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 8 – Looking stronger going forward with every game. Really is becoming the complete full back.

Victor Lindelof 7 – A competent performance at the back.

Harry Maguire 7 – Another competent performance. Brighton were poor but that was in part due to one of this centre back partnership’s most quietly efficient performances to date.

Luke Shaw 6 – There’s nothing wrong with Shaw but you just want to see more, even if it’s just now and again. Solskjaer seems to have settled on him over Williams for the rest of the season but you take a step down in terms of passion when he gets the nod.

Nemanja Matic 7 – Was caught out a couple of times in the first half but another good performance overall.

Paul Pogba 8 – Pulled the strings like a puppet master.

Bruno Fernandes 9 – Looked understandably tired today but still managed two goals and a man of the match performance. Just an amazing footballer and you still tend to think he will get even better.

Mason Greenwood 9 – Not just the goal – which was classic Greenwood – and the assist – but his overall performance was fantastic. Winning back the ball immediately having lost it in the first half, like he was channeling Sir Alex.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Much better from Sir Marcus. A really energetic and creative performance that brought him closer to his best – but still not quite there.

Anthony Martial 7 – Had little service but led the line well enough. Just a quiet game overall.

Substitutes

Brandon Williams 7 – Did well again and continues to knock on the door for that starting left back slot.

Scott McTominay 6 – Did not make much impact on the game.

Andreas Pereira 6 – Did little wrong, but little to impress.

Dan Jamesa 5 – Had a brilliant chance to make his mark, but fluffed his lines.

Odion Ighalo 6 – Did fine but didn’t get many chances.