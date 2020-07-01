Mason Greenwood a better goalscorer than Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has been on fire all season long and rightfully gained plenty of praise following his performance vs Brighton & Hove Albion.

The academy graduate grabbed a goal and an assist in the 3-0 win and is making a brilliant case for the right-wing position.

United are reportedly chasing Jadon Sancho, making him a top priority for the summer but Greenwood’s development has been stunning to witness.

The young attacker has rocketed up to stardom with his form and could potentially convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to not fawn over the Borussia Dortmund man as much.

In an ideal world, United would have both onboard but either way, Greenwood’s statistics for the season read better than a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mason Greenwood on 13 goals for #mufc in his first full season with the club; that's more than what Cristiano Ronaldo managed in his third. Whatever the mitigation, it is seriously impressive. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) June 30, 2020

Greenwood has also mostly played as a winger this season, similar to where Ronaldo plays and shows just how clinical he is.

There have been false dawns in the past, most notably Adnan Januzaj so Manchester United fans would do well to try to contain their excitement.

The versatile Belgian was arguably horribly mismanaged but Solskjaer has proven different to his predecessors so there’s hope Greenwood would be fine.

All he will need to do is avoid any major injuries and in no time he will be a key player of United’s attack for the next decade at least.

Rash is back! As United prepare to restart their season and do battle on three fronts, top scorer Marcus Rashford is fit and back to take his place in the side. But how much do you know about the United star? Take our quiz below to test yourself.