Ole Gunnar Solskjaer building foundations of success on defence

Manchester United appear to be on their way to a brilliant end to the season after their convincing 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

As exciting as it was to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men attack in free and full flowing action, it’s important to note the defence kept a solid clean-sheet against a side that beat Arsenal twice, Tottenham once and drew with Chelsea.

United seem to be going from strength to strength and their unbeaten run is well documented for all to see.

However, Solskjaer’s men aren’t on fire simply because their attack have suddenly learnt how to score goals but it arguably has more to do with their defenders finally learning how to keep teams out.

Three points are all that matter during this point of the season but the Red Devils managed to turn on the style too, leaving fans thoroughly satisfied.

In our first 36 games in all competitions we had just 12 clean sheets. Now, we have 11 in our last 15 games. pic.twitter.com/HZ5nhnoJmR — UtdArena (@utdarena) June 30, 2020

Given Manchester United’s relatively easy run-in on paper, they could very much end the season and manage to maintain that consistency in defending.

Despite the obvious improvement, there are still those who call on Solskjaer to sign upgrades on Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw while reports continue to claim that a search for a centre-back is on.

