Patrice Evra laments weakness in Anthony Martial’s game
Manchester United great Patrice Evra has praised Anthony Martial whilst at the same offering some rather interesting constructive criticism.

The young Frenchman has rightfully been getting credit for his good form of late, particularly after scoring the first hattrick of his career.

Evra’s words came ahead of United’s clash with Brighton which they would go on and win convincingly but Martial wasn’t on the scoresheet.

Bruno Fernandes grabbed a brace while the ever-improving Mason Greenwood netted an effort as well.

Martial has avoided criticism for the most part since Jose Mourinho left but it’s interestingly Evra who pinpoints a major weakness in his game.

It’s perhaps that constant need for a kick up his bum that saw Mourinho want to reportedly replace him with Ivan Perisic.

It could also be why the Portuguese tactician signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic and then Romelu Lukaku.

While many feel Mourinho was way off with his criticism, Evra’s words hold a lot more truth to them.

If Martial had a young Wayne Rooney‘s aggressive streak then it’s likely he would be a 30 goal season striker easily.

The former AS Monaco man could be accused a little of being too artistic, always wanting to score the beautiful or brilliant goal and has only recently grabbed poacher’s efforts due to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching.

