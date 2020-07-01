Patrice Evra selects unusual candidate for MOTM award vs Brighton

Manchester United great Patrice Evra has named a surprise candidate for the man of the match award in the brilliant win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men hammered their opponents 3-0 with Bruno Fernandes grabbing a brace and Mason Greenwood getting on the scoresheet as well.

Evra has been working as a pundit of late, allowing him to make interesting comments regularly about United.

He even butted heads with Roy Keane after the draw vs Tottenham Hotspurs in the first match following the restart of the league.

Evra didn’t go with the headline performer for his man of the match, instead choosing Nemanja Matic whose performance maybe went a little under the radar.

Patrice Evra: "We talk about Bruno and Paul Pogba, but what about Matic? For me, he was the Man of the Match." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 30, 2020

Matic has been brilliant since the resumption of football and continued that form in the win over Brighton.

The experienced Serbian has made a really strong case to be the man who partners Paul Pogba and Bruno in midfield and it will take some doing for Fred or Scott McTominay to overtake him.

Although he was fantastic in several departments, his most eye-catching skill of the night was his sensational pass through to Mason Greenwood for Bruno’s second goal vs Brighton.

Had it not been for Matic’s vision and delivery, United wouldn’t have scored arguably their best counter-attacking goal of the season.

