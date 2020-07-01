Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes run the show in Brighton win

Manchester United’s convincing win over Brighton & Hove Albion saw Paul Pogba’s first assist to Bruno Fernandes in what is quickly becoming a blossoming partnership.

The two haven’t played literally alongside each other just yet with the latter playing in a more advanced position than the former.

Nonetheless, Pogba was impressive vs Brighton as evidenced by how quickly United’s performance diminished once he left the field.

Bruno did grab a brace but it could be argued the talented Frenchman controlled the game more, dictating the tempo for his more advanced teammates.

Either way, fans were excited to see the midfield duo play together and the statistic below shows just why they were right to be.

So far when Pogba and Fernandes have been on the field we have had: • more possession • more territory • more final third passes • more shots • more chances created • more goals scored • less goals conceded …than our opponents. Quality. pic.twitter.com/LTxTZOUvsC — UtdArena (@utdarena) June 30, 2020

Pogba vs Brighton: 100% successful dribbles 86% pass accuracy 24 final third passes 5 ball recoveries 2 chances created 1 assist [@statmandave] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 30, 2020

It’s clear, at least so far, that this is a winning formula and one that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should look to hold onto no matter what.

Rumours of Pogba’s unhappiness and desire to leave have significantly died down but until he extends his current contract, there’s no real security in his future.

It does feel that even though the former Juventus man is happy, he’s now waiting to see how United end their season before committing.

After all, if they fail to qualify for the Champions League then it can leave Pogba with a difficult decision to make.

