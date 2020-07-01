Paul Scholes posts message of support for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has had his say on the club’s form of late, having plenty of praise for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The former midfielder has often been one of the team’s harshest critics while working as a pundit and voiced his opinions strongly.

Scholes did it so much so that Jose Mourinho got annoyed with the club’s former players, feeling as though they were trying to get him fired.

In the end, the Portuguese tactician did get sacked and his replacement Solskjaer has mostly only received praise.

Scholes’ praise came after United’s brilliant win over Brighton & Hove Albion as they hammered their opponents 3-0.

Paul Scholes: “ Well then… I think we have a football team 🤷‍♂️🤞🙏 ⚽️⚽️⚽️” #MUFC [Instagram] pic.twitter.com/TqxKyaQ6qX — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 30, 2020

There’s certainly an incredible feel-good factor around Manchester United at the moment but it could still go horribly wrong.

After all, one would imagine that the moment Solskjaer’s men fail to qualify for the Champions League, things would get sour quickly.

There’s an argument to be made that the legendary Norwegian should be kept on even if a top-four spot isn’t achieved, purely based on the kind of football fans have witnessed of late as well as the improvement of the squad overall.

It finally feels as though United are on the right track and to throw away the one manager who has managed to do so since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement might be a little insane.

