Dean Henderson praises David de Gea amidst talk over future

Manchester United star Dean Henderson has addressed the talk surrounding his future and fans will love to hear what he had to say.

The young goalkeeper is currently on loan at Sheffield United and has rightfully gained plenty of plaudits for a brilliant season so far.

Henderson’s good form has coincided with the time David de Gea has looked the most human he has since arriving at Old Trafford.

This has led to some sections of supporters to call for the Spaniard’s head, with some claiming the Englishman would be better off as the club’s number one next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t addressed the topic head-on but recently insisted De Gea is the best goalkeeper in the world and there’s nothing to worry about in regards to his form.

🗣 Dean Henderson: “I’m a young lad, I’m working hard, I’m a fan of the club [#mufc], and I want to play and hopefully have a career at Man United like de Gea has.” #udlatest [TV3] — United District (@UtdDistrict) July 2, 2020

🗣 Dean Henderson on David de Gea: “The fans have to remember what he’s done for the last 9 years. He’s been phenomenal. He’s probably been the best player at #mufc in that period. He should get another opportunity.” #udlatest [TV3] — United District (@UtdDistrict) July 2, 2020

Earlier in the season Solskjaer had said Henderson will undoubtedly be Manchester United and England’s first-choice keeper in the future.

However, given the lack of stability in the goalkeeping department, it’s lead some to question how far in the future.

It’s unlikely Henderson would come back to Old Trafford next season just to become De Gea’s understudy after such a successful spell with a Premier League side already.

In an ideal world that would be the case as the former Atletico Madrid man would benefit from some serious competition.

