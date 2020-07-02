Dwight Yorke insists Harry Maguire needs a partner in defence

Manchester United great Dwight Yorke has called on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly.

The towering centre-back has often been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford but it’s so consistently never led anywhere that it’s difficult to believe it’s true anymore.

Solskjaer chose to invest in the centre-back position last summer but he went with then Leicester City star Harry Maguire instead.

The English defender has thoroughly impressed, even gaining the captain’s armband after Ashley Young‘s departure in the winter transfer window, such has been his impact.

However, there are those like Yorke who feel another centre-back is needed and he has chosen Koulibaly as his man.

Dwight Yorke: “ If I were United at this stage, or if I was Ole or in Ole's position, I would be persuading to get him because I know how important [it is] to have another centre-half of his quality alongside Maguire” #MUFC [Stadium Astro] pic.twitter.com/WKTWue3XOi — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) July 2, 2020

Koulibaly is a little old for Solskjaer’s type of transfer that he typically makes but there are always exceptions to the rule.

The 29-year-old is obviously a fantastic defender and even if he ends up at Old Trafford for just a few seasons, he could be the difference between success and failure for Manchester United.

There are some who feel the club’s current options may be decent but aren’t good enough for a title-winning team.

Victor Lindelof is seen as too weak, Eric Bailly as too injury prone and Axel Tuanzebee still has unfulfilled potential to achieve.

The rest are seen as disposable such as the likes of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo, and with Koulibaly’s price-tag reportedly being slashed, it may be too tempting to avoid.

