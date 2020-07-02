Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to unload Eric Bailly next season

Manchester United are reportedly looking to move Eric Bailly on temporarily as they look to strengthen the centre-back position.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has mostly gone with his tried and tested partnership of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire this season even when the tenacious Ivorian returned from his injury.

Bailly was once the man who was expected to form part of United’s long-term defence alongside the Swede, or at least that was Jose Mourinho’s plan.

While Lindelof has improved since signing, the former Villareal man has suffered too many injuries to make a lasting impact on the field.

Perhaps that’s the main thinking behind the legendary Norwegian’s decision but it may rub some fans the wrong way.

According to the Sun, Solskjaer is still a fan of Bailly but there remains a desire to sign a centre-back and the hope is he can find regular minutes elsewhere, whether at Valencia or any other interested club.

There are some sections of supporters who feel the 26-year-old is a better defender than Lindelof if he can remain fit.

Fans will also be displeased if Bailly is sold before the likes of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling or Marcos Rojo, all of whom many feel are weaker options.

