Reports on Manchester United’s evaluation of Jadon Sancho cleared up

Manchester United fans will be delighted to hear certain reports about Jadon Sancho are not true and there could still be hope of a deal happening.

The Borussia Dortmund star is said to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priority target for the summer and for good reason.

Sancho has been in sensational form this campaign and it could easily be argued he’d slot perfectly into United’s attack.

The young Englishman would ideally play on the right-wing, forming part of an exciting frontline that would involve Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

With Paul Pogba looking increasingly likely to stay at Old Trafford, they would be perfectly serviced by a talented player.

Mason Greenwood has been making a case of late for holding onto the right-wing position, brilliantly grabbing a goal and an assist in the 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, Manchester United would still need a Sancho-esque signing for the position and the hope would be the young academy product can still develop nonetheless.

Now that the reports of the £50m evaluation being false have come to light, it means a deal is still likely to be completed.

Dortmund would’ve never agreed to a £50m transfer and so it means United are not being silly with their demands.

