Debunking reports that Man United are taking out huge Jadon Sancho loan

Reports from Germany that Manchester United are taking out a hefty loan to buy Jadon Sancho may only be true in part.

Sport Bild claims that the Red Devils are preparing financing of €150 million (£136m) and will buy Sancho outright for €130 million (£118m) with the lion’s share of the loan.

In fact, The MEN reported at the end of May that the Red Devils have used their revolving cash facility to withdraw £140 million of the £150 million available as a ‘precautionary’ measure to ‘preserve financial flexibility and maintain liquidity during the crisis’.

It is understood that some or all of that loan will be used to finance transfers, but it is putting two and two together to make about 50 to suggest that it will be used to buy Sancho and it seems almost ridiculous to think that Ed Woodward would simply hand over that amount of cash for the England international.

But this has not stopped The Daily Express from also running with the story and claiming that:

‘Woodward was preparing to play the long game and hoped the Bundesliga side would drop their asking price.

‘The Red Devils chief used a similar tactic with Harry Maguire last summer but Leicester still held out for the full £80m.

‘It seems Woodward may learn his lesson this time around as … United are set to take out a loan…The full £115m will be paid to Dortmund.’

Recent reports have also claimed that Woodward has set a maximum price he is willing to pay for Sancho of £50 million, but these are also believed to be false.

There would be no point even entering negotiations for Sancho with a £50 million maximum but nor would there be any sense in paying the full asking price in cash.

It is more likely that the £140 million represents United’s entire transfer budget unless extra money can be raised through player sales.

The Reds are reportedly looking to sign a defensive midfielder and a striker as well as Sancho – and possibly Jack Grealish as well – so for all of those deals to happen, each will need to include a payment schedule and a large portion of the fee to be made up of add-ons and bonuses.

The sale of Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez could potentially raise around £40-£50 million in total to add to the cash loan.

