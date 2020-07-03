Odion Ighalo pinpoints strengths to his game at Manchester United

Manchester United star Odion Ighalo feels he’s different to the club’s current options in attack, stating it’s important for the different strategies Ole Gunnar Solskjaer employs.

The talented Nigerian has proven all doubters wrong after completing a loan transfer to Old Trafford in the winter transfer window.

Ighalo did well enough to see United extend his loan that was meant to finish in the summer to the next winter.

Solskjaer initially stated the former Watford man was brought in after extensive scouting and as an option in depth to some absences.

However, the likes of Marcus Rashford had returned to the first-team and yet Ighalo was still kept on board, showing the faith the coaching staff have in him.

Ighalo: "I think I bring different things to the strikers we have. I can play with my back to goal, I can keep the ball. I’m strong so it’s different, you know, and for the different games, we play different patterns and with different strategies." #mulive [united review] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 2, 2020

Ighalo is obviously speaking the truth and the differences between him and Anthony Martial have come in handy already.

Not only does he provide depth but he provides tactical options for Solskjaer to consider, based on who Manchester United are playing or even in certain situations during certain matches.

Whatever Ighalo’s qualities are, the one thing that matters for a striker is goals and it’s clear he’s getting enough to deserve a place in the squad, even if it is only until January.

