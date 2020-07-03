Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will resist temptation to freshen up Man United side

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to select an unchanged side for tomorrow’s match against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

There are no fresh injury concerns going into the game, with Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe the only players in the treatment room.

With the Cherries struggling at the foot of the table, the game could be considered one of United’s easiest in the Premier League run-in and therefore a chance to rest players.

However, Solskjaer will not want to take any chances, especially after his second string performed so badly last Saturday in the FA Cup quarter final with Norwich.

With the relative luxury of a five-day gap before the next game – against another relegation-threatened side Aston Villa – the boss will attempt to bury this game quickly before bringing off key players on the hour mark to rest them.

There are two positions that the Norwegian may consider changing. Luke Shaw has played a lot of football in the past two weeks and could be rested, with Brandon Williams a very capable understudy.

The other possible change is on the right wing. Mason Greenwood was fantastic last time out but Solskjaer has been extremely careful not to overplay him, so may just rest him again and give Dan James another chance to impress.

However, we believe that the manager will resist both of these temptations and will field the same eleven who were so clinical and entertaining against Brighton on Tuesday.

Here, then, is our predicted line-up:

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.