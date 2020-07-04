Easy Man United victory expected against Bournemouth: Team News and Predictions

Manchester United have no new injury problems for this afternoon’s game against Bournemouth at Old Trafford, with Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe the only absentees.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted he might rest a couple of players, which might see Brandon Williams get his first start since lockdown as Luke Shaw has played a lot of football.

Bournemouth are really struggling at the moment in the relegation zone. To make things worse, they will have to face the Red Devils without leading scorer Callum Wilson as he is suspended. Defenders Charlie Daniels and Simon Francis remain out with knee injuries and Eddie Howe has also said two other players, whom he didn’t name, will have late fitness tests.

United are unbeaten in eight home games against the Cherries, winning seven and drawing one, but did lose 1-0 in the away fixture back in November.

Here are the predictions of The Peoples Person team going into the game:

Sam Peoples: Man United 4-0 Bournemouth

Something is happening at United. Maybe it’s just me that feels it but I don’t think it is. We dispatched Sheffield United and Brighton the way everybody hoped we would but many feared we wouldn’t, so I’m heading into this game with a real sense of well placed confidence. Solskjaer is up for manager of the month, Bruno should win player of the month and that goal against Brighton should win goal of the month – why shouldn’t we be confident of brushing aside a Bournemouth side who are falling to pieces? Nothing but a confident win here for United and with 7 goals scored and 0 conceded in our last 2 Premier League games, I’m hoping for a repeat on Saturday with an extra goal for seasoning.

Marwan Harraz: Man United 3-1 Bournemouth

We’ve got a solid starting eleven now and Bournemouth should be an easy side to overcome. However, even though they’re horribly out of form they tend to score even when losing. They’ve scored against other top six sides in Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool this year so I see it happening to us too. Still, confidence is flowing and United have been playing some exciting football so we should outscore them comfortably. I hope complacency doesn’t set in yet because there’s still some way to go before a top-four spot is guaranteed.

Red Billy: Man United 3-0 Bournemouth

You just can’t help be optimistic at the moment with this side. In the past, if Pogba was injured or had a bad game, you knew the team would struggle for creativity. If Martial or Rashford had a bad game, you knew the team would struggle for goals. We just aren’t so reliant on those three any more, with Bruno Fernandes supplying plenty of both and Mason Greenwood plenty of the latter, with goal machine Odion Ighalo also available if needed.

Complacency is a danger in a home game against struggling opposition of course but the lads are up for it at the moment so I’m going for a comfortable 3-0, with Rashford to find his scoring boots again.

