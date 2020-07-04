Bruno Fernandes masterclass as Man United cruise past Bournemouth

Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes put in another scintillating performance today as Man United put five past Bournemouth.

The Portuguese international achieved 80% pass accuracy from 57 passes and was at the centre of everything, with 90 touches – averaging one per minute.

Fernandes kept United on the front foot, making 43 passes in the final third.

Going forward, Fernandes created five chances and had three shots – two of which were on target. He provided two assists and scored another great goal, making it 6 goals and 4 assists in 13 games for the Red Devils and 21 goals and 18 assists overall this season.

The assist for Mason Greenwood’s first goal was a clever slide through behind the defender having drawn him forward expecting the inside pass.

He could then have had a goal himself but unselfishly allowed Marcus Rashford to take the penalty after Adam Smith’s handball on the half-hour.

The 25-year-old then provided an assist for Anthony Martial before slotting in a brilliant free kick in the 59th minute.

Fernandes put in his shift defensively as well, making 4 ball recoveries.

The partnership Fernandes is forming with Paul Pogba in the middle of the park is incredible to behold and you wonder who could stop this side with the front three firing and Bruno and Paul pulling the strings.

