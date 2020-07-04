Manchester United fans praise sensational Mason Greenwood

Manchester United fans were absolutely blown away by Mason Greenwood’s performance vs Bournemouth as he tore his opponents apart.

The young Englishman has been unstoppable of late and made sure to make his mark in a fixture that was outstanding to watch, even for the neutral.

Greenwood had no pressure on him whatsoever to perform admirably this season and yet he’s made himself almost undroppable.

There are already whispers of whether or not the need for Jadon Sancho is as desperate as it was before and that’s a credit to the academy graduate.

Greenwood is clearly an outstanding talent and so it’s all about how to nurture him to get the best out of his potential.

.@masongreenwood’s performance deserved the fans today – bossing the league at 18, special player. 👏🏼 #MUFC — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) July 4, 2020

I think it's really important to remember that Mason Greenwood is still only 18 and the last thing he needs is any undue pressure or expectation, but I do think it's safe to say he's better than Van Basten. — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 4, 2020

Starting Mason Greenwood is like putting in cheat codes the moment Grand Theft Auto loads up — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) July 4, 2020

The biggest mistake you could make is try to force Greenwood onto his "weaker foot" 😂😂pic.twitter.com/dir3vdmadI — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) July 4, 2020

No way Greenwood has equaled Firmino’s PL goal tally this season & he’s only started 7 games loool — Tom (@CynicalLive) July 4, 2020

One thing about Mason Greenwood…he's a young boy and we shouldn't put pressure on him by over-hyping the lad. Got to keep calm and protect him. Going to be difficult to do given he's the greatest ever player to have ever played the game in its entire history ever. EVER! — Doc Joshi (@MediJoshi) July 4, 2020

Greenwood scored a brilliant brace and some fans were upset to see him substituted off the field as he seemed on course to score a hattrick.

Perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was trying to keep his player fit and fresh for their next fixture as it’s clear the sensational teenager currently has a chokehold on the right-wing spot.

