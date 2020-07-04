Manchester United fans praise sensational Mason Greenwood
Manchester United fans were absolutely blown away by Mason Greenwood’s performance vs Bournemouth as he tore his opponents apart.

The young Englishman has been unstoppable of late and made sure to make his mark in a fixture that was outstanding to watch, even for the neutral.

Greenwood had no pressure on him whatsoever to perform admirably this season and yet he’s made himself almost undroppable.

There are already whispers of whether or not the need for Jadon Sancho is as desperate as it was before and that’s a credit to the academy graduate.

Greenwood is clearly an outstanding talent and so it’s all about how to nurture him to get the best out of his potential.

Greenwood scored a brilliant brace and some fans were upset to see him substituted off the field as he seemed on course to score a hattrick.

Perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was trying to keep his player fit and fresh for their next fixture as it’s clear the sensational teenager currently has a chokehold on the right-wing spot.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.

Latest
About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

