Mason Greenwood scoring crucial goals for Manchester United after Bournemouth win

Manchester United have a generational talent on their hands in the form of Mason Greenwood and the statistics certainly seem to suggest so as well.

The young prospect found the net twice against Bournemouth in a thrilling 5-2 victory.

Greenwood’s tally is now on 15 goals across all competitions but he’s not just proving to be a regular goalscorer.

Some of the academy graduate’s goals have had more value to United’s season than arguably some of his more experienced teammates.

Fans would also do well to keep in mind that Greenwood isn’t actually a right-winger and is having such a brilliant impact from a position that isn’t natural to him.

Amazing Stat: Mason Greenwood has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season. 6 have come when we're drawing, 2 have come when we're losing and 1 has been a game-winner. His goals have been added VALUE to our game state. pic.twitter.com/sGvkqrehXg — UtdArena (@utdarena) July 4, 2020

It’s clear Greenwood is able to keep his composure and score in crucial moments, whether or not the team goes on to win or draw the match.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tried to reign in the two-footed teenager but has failed to do so given his outstanding form.

Greenwood couldn’t be ignored any longer and made himself undroppable, with that likely not to change anytime soon after a crucial brace vs Bournemouth.

As much as supporters would do well to contain their excitement, the goalscoring menace seems well-equipped with handling the pressures of the limelight.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.