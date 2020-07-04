Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides update for injured first-team star

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed a first-team star has suffered an injury following the match with Bournemouth.

The legendary Norwegian’s men ran rampant at Old Trafford, winning a crucial fixture 5-2 as the unbeaten run continues.

United started the match poorly, conceding first after some terrible defending and questionable goalkeeping.

Harry Maguire and David de Gea were the ones at fault but their teammates bailed them out, in particular the likes of Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Victor Lindelof was substituted at half-time with Eric Bailly coming onto the field and it’s now been confirmed he suffered a knock.

Solskjaer on Lindelof: “He struggled today with his back, hopefully won’t be too bad." #mufc [BT] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) July 4, 2020

It’s not clear how long this injury will keep Lindelof out for and if it is even one that needs much recovery from.

It’s possible the ever-present Swede only needed rest from the rest of the fixture and could feature in United’s next match.

Lindelof has normally been Maguire’s partner for the season but Bailly is fit at the right time should he be unavailable.

Even though one shouldn’t isolate an incident and make a judgement on it, many felt after the Bournemouth match that a centre-back should be a priority for the summer transfer window.

