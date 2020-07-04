Player ratings: Manchester United 5-2 Bournemouth – Greenwood world class

Here are our player ratings for today’s Premier League game against Bournemouth.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 2 – A couple of great saves last time out should have given him some much needed confidence, but was beaten tamely at his near post, raising fresh concerns about his ongoing form. Some dodgy clearances/passes as well, didn’t help much, either. The problem is just not going away.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – A good performance from the right back.

Victor Lindelof 7 – A competent performance at the back.

Harry Maguire 3 – A Jekyll and Hyde performance from Maguire, but mostly Hyde. Really bad defending leading to the Bournemouth goal. Made a fantastic interception to potentially save a second, but then started the second half with another dreadful error. Questions must be asked about the number of mistakes and the inability on occasions to marshal his defence.

Luke Shaw 7 – An OK performance

Nemanja Matic 7 – Quietly competent again. Is at the top of his game at the moment.

Paul Pogba 8 – A good performance without really stretching himself. Brilliant pass for Shaw on 80.

Bruno Fernandes 9 – Another brilliant show from the Portuguese international, who always gives 100%. two more assists and another goal, the man is a phenomenon.

Mason Greenwood 10 – Bruno stole the show on Tuesday when on any other day, Mason would have won man of the match. Today he once again changed the game with a rocket for the first goal and a brilliant second. This lad is the real deal.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Great to see Sir Marcus take and score the penalty. A good performance as he gets back to close to his best and unlucky with the offside.

Anthony Martial 9 – Didn’t see much of the ball in the first half, then scored a worldy. Has Martial finally become the player we all knew he could be?

Substitutes

Eric Bailly 4 – Thrown in at the deep end and didn’t cope well. The penalty was a little unlucky, but unnecessary.

Fred 7 – A lively outing from the bench.

Dan James 6 – Did little wrong, but little to impress.

Juan Mata 7 – A good little cameo from Mata.

Odion Ighalo 6 – Surprised he didn’t put his chance away.