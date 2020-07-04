Rio Ferdinand in awe of Mason Greenwood after Bournemouth brace

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand was clearly pleased with what he saw in Mason Greenwood vs Bournemouth.

The young prospect is an exciting talent, breaking into the starting XI successfully in his first full season with the squad.

Greenwood would’ve been excused if he needed time to develop and find his feet but instead, he’s absolutely blown everyone’s expectations away.

The academy graduate’s brace against Bournemouth was sensational and Ferdinand couldn’t have given him higher praise.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows he has a special player on his hands and has tried to do his best to protect Greenwood but the player’s form has made him undroppable.

Ferdinand: “The world is his [Greenwood’s] oyster. Left foot – right foot? What foot are you son, he wouldn’t be able to tell you.” #MUFC [BT] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) July 4, 2020

Before the temporary suspension of the Premier League, Manchester United’s right-wing was very much up for grabs.

In fact, there were no clear candidates to such a degree that it quickly became clear it was the position Solskjaer needed to address most in the summer with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho the leading candidate.

However, Greenwood has beaten his competitors in Juan Mata and Daniel James to establish dominance on the right-flank and it doesn’t look like he’s going to let go of it anytime soon.

United certainly still need Sancho but they won’t be anywhere near as desperate for him thanks to the teenager’s brilliant form.

