Borussia Dortmund make demands for Jadon Sancho clear

Manchester United have reportedly been told Borussia Dortmund’s last set of demands and will otherwise fail to sign Jadon Sancho if they’re not met.

The German giants appear to have lost their patience in negotiating with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and so have set their final request.

United would, of course, risk losing out on Sancho if they don’t mee these requirements and based on some previous reports that seems a possibility.

Solskjaer is said to have prioritised the young Englishman’s signing this summer but it’s clear to see the two clubs are not seeing eye to eye.

It’s believed Sancho himself is open to the move and that his personal terms wouldn’t be an issue to resolve.

Borussia Dortmund have told #mufc they have an August 10 deadline and €120m transfer fee for Jadon Sancho. If an offer of €120m is not made by then, he will not be sold [@RNBVB] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) July 5, 2020

The reason why a deal may be impossible now is because Manchester United were said to be unwilling to meet that type of figure.

It’s understood that given the current financial climate, the club is more willing to spend around the £80m mark instead.

Nonetheless, while Dortmund may be unhappy with how long negotiations are taking or how much United are willing to spend, it’s unlikely they’ll kill off any deal from happening.

It’s far more likely that the Bundesliga club are trying to rush Solskjaer’s side into making a decision so that they can look to replace Sancho themselves.

