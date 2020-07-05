Man United’s brilliant forwards outscoring Liverpool front three this season

Manchester United’s front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have scored more goals than Liverpool’s front three this season.

Despite being 34 points ahead of the Red Devils in the table, the so-called ‘Holy Trinity’ of Roberto Firmino, Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mané have scored 52 goals between them in the current campaign, as opposed to the United forward line’s 55.

Player Age Goals Mins Played Mins per goal Marcus Rashford 23 20 2749 137 Anthony Martial 24 20 2866 143 Mason Greenwood 18 15 2290 152 Sadio Mané 28 20 3402 170 Mo Salah 28 21 3697 176 Roberto Firmino 28 11 3574 324

United trio: Average age 21, 55 goals in 7,905 minutes = 143 minutes per goal

Liverpool trio: Average age 28, 52 goals in 10,673 minutes = 205 minutes per goal

The statistic is particularly impressive when considering the amount of football played by the two trios. Greenwood has been introduced sparingly this season and both Rashford and Martial suffered long spells on the sidelines with injuries. This means that they achieved their feat in just 7,905 combined minutes of football, as opposed to the Merseysiders’ 10,673.

Martial, Rashford and Greenwood have therefore averaged a goal every 143.72 minutes, while Salah, Mané and Firminho have only averaged a goal every 205.25 minutes.

When all six players are ranked according to minutes per goal, United’s three are the best, with Rashford top, and Liverpool’s three are the worst, with Firmino bottom.

There is also a huge difference in the average age of the two trios. Liverpool’s three are all 28 and can be considered to be at the peak of their careers, whereas United’s three average only 21.7 years of age.

Regardless of what happens during the rest of this season, it is a fantastic achievement for the young forwards, who can only get better. The gulf in class between United and their bitter rivals suddenly seems to have become a whole lot smaller.

